Finance of America Companies (FOA) Price Target Increased by 15.38% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) has been revised to 2.55 / share. This is an increase of 15.38% from the prior estimate of 2.21 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 2.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.14% from the latest reported closing price of 1.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Finance of America Companies. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOA is 0.00%, a decrease of 37.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.09% to 44,459K shares. The put/call ratio of FOA is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 32,488K shares representing 37.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,716K shares, representing an increase of 33.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOA by 57.68% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,540K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,539K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOA by 8.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,482K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,084K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares, representing an increase of 5.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOA by 15.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 591K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOA by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Finance of America Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Product offerings include residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. In addition, Finance of America offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. The company is headquartered in Irving, TX.

