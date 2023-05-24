Finance Gifts for the Financial Geek In Your Life

Shopping for financial geeks can be particularly challenging. Finance geeks are notorious for being hard to please due to their heart for value and their brains for constant cost-benefit analyses.

For the holidays, birthdays, or just to show your appreciation, here are 25 finance gifts for geeks like you and me!

Maintaining your finances is easy with Clever Fox Budget Planner, which offers the following features:

Get a handle on your finances. In no time at all, you’ll be able to identify spending habits and patterns that have been eating into your budget with the help of the CF Budget Planner’s numerous tools.

Set and track your goals. Identify your financial goals for the month. The built-in calendar can be used to remind you of bills and payments due. You can also create a monthly spending plan and budget as well.

Questionnaire for monthly budget reviews. Your top achievements for the month, whether you met or exceeded your monthly goals, and your budget! After that, add your learnings and how you can improve for the following month.

Utilize the Law of Attraction. The power of positive thinking is well known, but it's even more potent when it's written down. Keep track of your monthly progress, and you will soon realize how life-changing a pen and paper can be.

Featuring a stylish leatherette hardcover, the Clever Fox Budget Planner includes:

An elastic band

Pen holder

At the end of the money planner, there is an accordion pocket for bills and receipts

There are 3 bookmarks on thick 120gsm paper that does not bleed

Plus? It won’t break the bank at just $21.99.

Although it’s small, the quality of this scanner isn’t compromised. It weighs about 1.5 pounds and measures less than a foot long. Still, it scans up to 16 pages per minute — making it perfect for scanning rebate forms, receipts, and tax documents.

Thanks to its size, you can take it anywhere and use it just about anywhere, and you can charge it using the USB 3.0 cable included. There are many Amazon reviews that praise its ease of setup (less than 15 minutes, according to one reviewer) and compatibility with both PCs and Macs. It is possible to select multiple destinations from Brother’s free desktop app if you need to scan to more than one place.

It’s also on sale at Amazon for $120.

This stock market bull and bear fight was designed by Veronese Design. This makes it a perfect gift for Wall Street professionals and anyone interested in investing or finance.

The piece was crafted from high-quality designer resin using a Cold Cast Bronze process by a master artisan. To create detailed statues with metallic surfaces, cold cast bronze is a process where bronze material is mixed with resin.

In addition, the dimensions are 6 1/4″ high, 7 1/2″ wide, and 3 3/4″ deep, making it an ideal size for any desk. It’s also under $80.

With this desk clock, you can access a wide selection of data through a mobile app. Its stock tickers, however, are the most exciting features for finance geeks. In addition to stock prices, the clock can show crypto prices as well.

The fact that many finance geeks spend a lot of time at their desks makes this a great gift, as well as a great conversation piece.

The only downside? It’s a bit on the pricey side at $210.

Money-related board games are a great gift for the finance enthusiast in your life who likes to play. After all, board games are a great gift that can bring a whole family together or friends together.

But, if there is one board you can never go wrong with it’s Monopoly. Seriously, why don’t enjoy this game? Also, there are so many different versions that you can almost personalize the game. For example, there’s a Super Mario, Stranger Things, Indiana Jones, Avengers, Ted Lasso, and Little Mermaid editions.

6. Wall Street Scandal Memorabilia

Do you know a Wall Street history enthusiast who is truly passionate about it? Don’t miss out on some of the infamous deals and scandals that have ruined the stock market and fired CEOs.

You can find an interesting collection of scandal collectibles and memorabilia at Bull Market Gifts. Examples include Enron, Southwestern Bell, WorldCom, and Standard Oil stock certificates.

RUNBOX has many features that distinguish it from other slim wallets available. It comes with a money clip so you can carry cash or credit cards easily. Moreover, it has an RFID-blocking pocket, so your cards will be protected from unauthorized use.

Featuring high-quality cowhide leather and available in a variety of colors, the RUNBOX Minimalist Slim Wallet is perfect for everyday use. Any person who wants to keep their essentials together will find this accessory very useful. And, it’s priced sweetly at $20.

A piggy bank represents frugality, so this is a great gift for anyone who is penny-pinching – even if it’s primarily for decoration. Despite being an entry-level bank for young children, this cute piggy bank can help them start saving, it’s perfect for people of all ages.

In addition to being unbreakable, it comes in nine different colors. Moreover, the bottom of the box has a plastic knob, so you can easily access the money. Also, it’s a budget-friendly gift at just $15.99.

“The Intelligent Investor” is among the most popular and influential finance books ever written. In fact, upon discovering it at 19, Warren Buffett described it as a life-changing experience. From a person regarded as one of the best investors of all time, that’s impressive praise.

Putting the original 1949 work in context, financial journalist Jason Zweig provides a new analysis in this edition. As a result, Graham’s timeless wisdom is updated for the current economic climate

10. Magazine or Newspaper Subscriptions

A magazine subscription could be the solution if you’re unsure what your personal finance enthusiast already owns. Money magazines are also very popular.

DiscountMags, for example, usually offers 90 percent off on magazine subscriptions. Or, you can check out magazine subscriptions for Kindle over at Amazon.

A few good examples are as follows:

Kiplinger’s Personal Finance magazine

magazine The Economist

Money Magazine

Barron’s

Kiplinger

If your financial geek has a specific interest, you could even buy magazines related to his or her interests. Magazines cover a wide range of topics, including real estate, stock market investing, and business.

Socks are normally pretty boring gifts. However, there’s nothing ordinary about these socks. These Benjamin Franklin socks make a great gift for finance geeks who like to stand out from the crowd.

And, on your end, these socks will only set you back $10.

It is hard to find a symbol that embodies Wall Street as much as the Charging Bull. After all, the term “bull market” is used to describe a sharp rise in stock prices in an era of roaring prosperity.

There are four specifications to choose from 20x30cm, 30x40cm, 40x60cm, and 60x90cm. This earth sign is made of real wood in a rustic style, which is thick and durable to last for a long time; The real wood with smooth texture will keep this earth sign looking as good as new for many years to come — which isn’t bad for $90.

Overall, the Charging Bull painting is perfect for the stock trader in your life who is an avid investor. By doing this, they’ll feel inspired to grab the market by the horns every time they see it.

You might want to consider the Ledger Nano X as a gift for a finance geek who is into cryptocurrency. This hardware wallet protects its cryptocurrency holdings from hacker attacks. Among the two most popular full-featured hardware wallets, the Ledger Nano X and Trezor Model T support over 1,250 coins.

The Ledger Nano X, however, has the edge in my opinion. Why? The device has more functions, including the ability to connect securely to mobile phones. It would be a great gift idea for any bitcoin fan who appreciates thoughtful and practical technology.

For finance geeks, tax season is always around the corner. With that in mind, I’m sure that they’ll be thrilled with tax preparation software.

There’s no shortage of tax preparation programs are available. But TurboTax, H&R Block, and Tax Slayer are among the most popular. And, you can easily find them on Amazon ranging anywhere from $25 to $100 depending on the needs of the recipient.

15. Gift Card

You may think that gift cards are a lazy gift because you’re not able to be imaginative and creative with them. In the right hands, though, they can be quite useful.

Furthermore, a gift card gives a frugal finance nerd an excuse to indulge a bit. As an example, they may avoid going out to eat because they are saving money to pay off their debt. You can, however, give them a gift card for their favorite restaurant so they can enjoy a night out.

No matter how much the finance geek in your life loves cold hard cash, nobody likes cold hard floors.

As well as keeping their toes warm, this Benjamin Franklin-themed runner rug will display their personality like no other.

But, don’t worry. It’s not just a novelty rug from a cheap brand, either. This rug is made by Ottomanson, a reputable rug maker. Reviews on Amazon indicate that the product is of high quality.

Best of all? It’s currently on sale for just $13.

This stylish, fun coffee mug gift is the perfect gift for the finance enthusiast in your life. Additionally, this coffee mug boosts morale and cheers people up during stressful days at work. In addition to the whimsical design, this Ebitdac mug is lightweight and durable.

Moreover, the mug is both dishwasher and microwave safe. You can also choose between 11 oz. or 15 oz.

You can’t go wrong with the gift of money. It is, however, disingenuous and lacks the creativity to simply hand someone a stack of bills without any thought or creativity.

For merely, thirty bucks, the Da Vinci Code Mini Cryptex is here to help.

A passcode can be set and money can be locked in a compartment. This can be turned into a game by giving hints until the recipient cracks it.

If your finance geek enjoys personalized experiences, then this is the perfect gift for them Moreover, you can also make this a truly memorable gift by choosing a password that holds deep meaning for your friendship or relationship.

A fire safe is one of the best gifts you can give because it is practical, affordable, and great to have around. After all, each of us has a considerable amount of important documents. Documents such as insurance policies, mortgage papers, birth certificates, car titles, passports, cash, and so on should all be protected from fire.

As well as collecting and organizing things, a fire safe also serves as a good central location.

For under $100, this safe isn’t just fire-and-water-proof. To prevent theft, it is equipped with a tamper-proof digital keypad lock as well.

Decorative tabletop figurines like this are popular among finance professionals. The reason? The product is made from high-quality bronze resin and features traditional symbols of the United States stock market.

The bookends look stunning and are heavy enough to hold a library full of financial books.

This TickrMeter displays real-time stock, crypto, and forex prices. Even cooler? In TickrMeter, you can create a playlist and have the ticker switch between stocks based on your choice. A green light will appear on the right side of the TickrMeter when the position is up, whereas a red light will appear when the position is down.

Furthermore, Stackable tickers will automatically charge all tickers stacked on top of each other. The recipient will also always be up-to-date with the stock market using the Stock Alert feature. Not too shabby for $85.

Any finance geek’s office will look snazzy with this Stock Market Wall Street Decision Maker Desk Paperweight. Also, it won’t hurt your budget since it’s priced at $23.

You might even be able to inspire a trade decision with it! With just a spin, you’re done! It will tell you when it’s time to liquidate, short, sell, or do whatever you need to do.

Looking for a novelty gift? Well, look no further.

The dollar bill-sized paper can be filled with real money, fake money, or any other type of dollar bill-sized paper. Once you pull the trigger, they will all shoot into the air.

Customize the experience by having faux dollars made for your special occasion. Shoppers on Etsy like BeengBong and iPartyBucks make fake money guns that look like dollar bills, complete with images, names, and other details about the guest(s) of honor. Printed on the fake dollar bills can be your age, a milestone, or a wedding anniversary year.

24. Gold and Gold IRAs

As a result of high inflation and unstable world affairs, gold and other precious metals have become popular investments. In spite of the fact that gold is not “inflation-proof,” and it isn’t for everyone, it is still a valuable gift that may provide a return in the long run.

Compared to cash, gold coins make a unique gift. Also, gold is a gift that is valuable, beautiful to look at, and lasts forever, unlike clothes, toys, and other common presents. Gold can be purchased online or from a local dealer.

Another unique financial gift is a gold IRA, which is similar to a standard IRA but allows you to hold physical gold. Your gift recipient will need to open an account in their name before you can give them a gold IRA as a surprise gift. Gold IRAs are relatively easy to open, but you must assign a custodian and depository according to IRS rules.

Why give some a metal detector? Aside from being the perfect gift for all ages, it is also a good way to find coins, rings, gold, and perhaps even lost rings or treasures. Although you might not find anything worth the money, you will still learn a lot about the items you find.

And, it’s also an easy and fun way to squeeze in some physical activity. The only drawback is that this specific metal detector costs $144.

FAQs

What is a gift?

When someone gives something to another with no or less than fair market value (FMV), they call that a gift. A gift tax may be collected by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) under certain circumstances.

If the donor has exceeded the annual or lifetime gift exemption, free or exchanged gifts may be subject to the gift tax.

Is the recipient short on time or money?

Usually, people have more time or income to spend on their leisure activities. However, in some cases, they are short on both.

Consider gifts that fill in a gap left by the recipient after receiving their gift. For example, someone short on time may appreciate a gift card to a concierge service or task service such as Task Rabbit. Maybe. Or, to save time preparing and cooking dinner, you could give them a meal subscription service like HelloFresh.

If you’re short on money, a gift card could be a great idea. Gift certificates to a grocery store, Target, or gas station would be practical for them.

The gift might be boring, but it’s extremely helpful for someone who is on a tight budget. Maybe it will reduce the stress they feel as they wait for their next paycheck.

Are there any topics they would like to learn more about?

Considering that this article is geared towards financial geeks, you could help them improve their financial literacy. Some ideas include buying them finance books or gifting them a subscription to financial magazines.

What are their favorite topics?

Do they really get excited about any topics? Again, since they are financial geeks, you already know this answer. As such, you can give them any of the financial gifts listed above.

Consider creating a playlist of podcasts or YouTube videos on finance if money is an issue. In addition to improving their financial literacy, this won’t cost you anything.

How much is your budget?

A budget is essential when trying to find the perfect gift. Knowing where to shop and what to look for will help you make better shopping decisions.

Don’t worry about blowing your budget – you don’t have to. Again, you could share with them podcasts, YouTube videos, or blogs related to finance.

The post Finance Gifts for the Financial Geek In Your Life appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.