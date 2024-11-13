News & Insights

Stocks

Finance For Food Expands with D.&P. Acquisition

November 13, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Finance For Food S.P.A. (IT:FFF) has released an update.

Finance For Food S.p.A. (FFF) has finalized the acquisition of a 51% stake in D.&P. S.r.l., strengthening its control over the company. This strategic move aligns with FFF’s focus on the agri-food and renewable energy sectors, as D&P has shown promising growth with increased revenues and EBITDA since its recent establishment.

For further insights into IT:FFF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.