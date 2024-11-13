Finance For Food Expands with D.&P. Acquisition

Finance For Food S.P.A. (IT:FFF) has released an update.
Finance For Food S.p.A. (FFF) has finalized the acquisition of a 51% stake in D.&P. S.r.l., strengthening its control over the company. This strategic move aligns with FFF’s focus on the agri-food and renewable energy sectors, as D&P has shown promising growth with increased revenues and EBITDA since its recent establishment.
