Finance chief of Denmark's Orsted steps down

COPENHAGEN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Danish energy group Orsted ORSTED.CO said on Thursday its chief financial officer Marianne Wiinholt had decided to leave the company after eight years in the post.

Wiinholt, who has been with Orsted for 17 years, accepted a position outside the energy industry, the company said. She will continue in the role until no later than June 30 next year.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Edmund Blair)

