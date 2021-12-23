Finance chief of Denmark's Orsted steps down

Contributor
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Danish energy group Orsted said on Thursday its chief financial officer Marianne Wiinholt had decided to leave the company after eight years in the post.

COPENHAGEN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Danish energy group Orsted ORSTED.CO said on Thursday its chief financial officer Marianne Wiinholt had decided to leave the company after eight years in the post.

Wiinholt, who has been with Orsted for 17 years, accepted a position outside the energy industry, the company said. She will continue in the role until no later than June 30 next year.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3274 2001; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters