Finance of America falls -17.2%

Finance of America (FOA) is down -17.2%, or -$4.06 to $19.50.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FOA:
- Finance of America downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
- Finance of America falls -14.3%
- Finance of America falls -6.6%
- Finance of America rises 33.4%
- Finance of America Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.