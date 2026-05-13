Finance of America Companies (FOA) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) has been revised to $25.50 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of $22.95 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.08% from the latest reported closing price of $19.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Finance of America Companies. This is an decrease of 61 owner(s) or 43.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOA is 0.11%, an increase of 42.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.50% to 6,332K shares. The put/call ratio of FOA is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 1,596K shares representing 18.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,192K shares , representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOA by 47.03% over the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 1,286K shares representing 15.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beach Point Capital Management holds 928K shares representing 10.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares , representing an increase of 14.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOA by 18.01% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 325K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 133K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing an increase of 33.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOA by 53.44% over the last quarter.

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