Finance of America Companies (FOA) Price Target Decreased by 23.73% to 22.95

The average one-year price target for Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) has been revised to $22.95 / share. This is a decrease of 23.73% from the prior estimate of $30.09 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.72 to a high of $23.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.26% from the latest reported closing price of $18.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Finance of America Companies. This is an decrease of 81 owner(s) or 51.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOA is 0.14%, an increase of 387.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.70% to 5,897K shares. The put/call ratio of FOA is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 1,596K shares representing 18.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,192K shares , representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOA by 47.03% over the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 1,286K shares representing 15.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beach Point Capital Management holds 789K shares representing 9.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing an increase of 84.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOA by 506.71% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 133K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing an increase of 33.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOA by 53.44% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 127K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOA by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.