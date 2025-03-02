FINANCE OF AMERICA COMPANIES Earnings Preview: Recent $FOA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FINANCE OF AMERICA COMPANIES ($FOA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $81,421,150 and earnings of $0.46 per share.

FINANCE OF AMERICA COMPANIES Insider Trading Activity

FINANCE OF AMERICA COMPANIES insiders have traded $FOA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LANCE WEST has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $1,492,638 .

. NORMA CORIO purchased 4,300 shares for an estimated $110,121

FINANCE OF AMERICA COMPANIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of FINANCE OF AMERICA COMPANIES stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BLACKSTONE INC. removed 3,192,284 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,767,026

