Final Year-End Financial Steps to Get the Most from Your Money

As we approach the holiday season once again, just about all of us will soon be putting a little extra pressure on our wallets -- purchasing gifts, enjoying festive nights out and traveling to visit family and friends. And why not? After working hard all year, we want to spend some of our hard-earned money and share it with those we love.

But it also makes sense before Dec. 31 to evaluate your overall financial situation. Here are six actions I recommend taking that could save you plenty of tax dollars and improve your financial well-being:

Empty Out Your Flexible Spending Account.

Many people have a Flexible Spending Account (FSA) to cover certain out-of-pocket medical, dental and vision expenses. While contributions to these special accounts provide a tax deduction, there is a catch: These funds are subject to the "use-it-or-lose-it" rule. So, it's important to spend any remaining money in this account before you lose it, typically by Dec. 31.

Make sure to find out whether your company offers a grace period into 2020 to spend FSA funds. Some companies will allow employees to spend money in their 2019 account through March 15, 2020. If not, make sure you find the time for a last-minute run to the pharmacy, dentist or optometrist. (For more ideas, see Last-Minute Ways to Spend Down Your Flexible Spending Account.)

Maximize Retirement Plan Contributions.

There may be no better way to save than using tax-deferred retirement accounts. If you have an employer-sponsored retirement plan such as a 401(k) or 403(b), challenge yourself to maximize these contributions. The limit for 2019 is $19,000 for those under age 50 and $25,000 for anyone 50 or older. For those turning 50 in 2020, plan to adjust your contributions to take advantage of the additional $6,500 "catch-up" contribution. So, if you aren't going to have time to max out in 2019, now's the time to start planning to do so in 2020.

Many employers match contributions made toward retirement plans. Even if your cash flow doesn't enable you to save the maximum amount, make sure to contribute at least enough to receive any company match. According to a 2015 report by the independent advisory firm Financial Engines, 1 in 4 employees is missing out on receiving the full company match, leaving an average of $1,300 of "free money" on the table every year.

For those already contributing the maximum amount, don't stop there; consider contributing to a traditional or Roth Individual Retirement Account (IRA) as well. The good news is the deadline to make these contributions for 2019 isn't until April 15, 2020. If your income is too high, you may not be eligible to contribute to a Roth IRA. However, anyone with earned income can contribute to a traditional IRA, although there are income limits that determine whether those contributions are tax deductible. The 2019 contribution limit is $6,000, plus an additional $1,000 if you are 50 or older.

Donate to Charities.

Another way to lower your tax bill is to accelerate certain deductions this year. For those who itemize their deductions, charitable contributions made by year's end may offset some of your taxable income. For additional tax savings, consider donating stocks or other securities that have appreciated, instead of cash. If you've owned a security for longer than a year, you can take a deduction for the fair market value of the security and also avoid paying capital gains tax on the appreciation.

Due to the increased standard deduction as of 2018, far fewer taxpayers are itemizing their deductions, often resulting in charitable contributions becoming non-deductible. In 2019 the standard deduction for single taxpayers is $12,200 and for married couples filing jointly it stands at $24,400. Depending on your tax situation, you may benefit from pre-funding multiple years' worth of charitable contributions into a single year by utilizing a donor advised fund (DAF). By doing so, the goal would be to have your total itemized deductions be higher than the standard deduction in that single year, making your contributions deductible in the year of funding. Ideally, you would contribute appreciated securities to a DAF. Then, you can utilize the pre-funded DAF to send donations to charities throughout the years ahead.

