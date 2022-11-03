Final tally shows clear Netanyahu win in Israeli election

November 03, 2022 — 01:11 pm EDT

Written by Ari Rabinovitch for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies won a clear majority in Israel's election, the country's election committee said on Thursday.

The final tally showed the bloc led by the former prime minister in control of 64 of the Knesset's 120 seats.

