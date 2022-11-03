Final tally shows clear Netanyahu win in Israeli election

JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies won a clear majority in Israel's election, the country's election committee said on Thursday.

The final tally showed the bloc led by the former prime minister in control of 64 of the Knesset's 120 seats.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Peter Graff)

((ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com; +972-2-632-2202; Reuters Messaging: ari.rabinovitch@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.