Final rule on U.S. 2020 biofuel blending requirements expected to be unchanged from proposal -sources

Stephanie Kelly Reuters
Jarrett Renshaw Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TING SHEN

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - A final rule on U.S. biofuel blending requirements for 2020 is expected to be unchanged from a proposal the Environmental Protection Agency unveiled in October, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The White House told an Iowa corn group on Tuesday that it will stick with the EPA's proposal for addressing small refinery waivers, the sources said. The news is likely to upset farmers and biofuel producers, who say that the plan does not go far enough to make up for waived gallons.

