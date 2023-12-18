Final law class admitted before affirmative action ban is most diverse on record

By Karen Sloan

Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. law school enrollment has stabilized after a volatile two years, while racial diversity among new law students hit a historic high in the final admissions cycle before a national ban on affirmative action took effect.

New American Bar Association figures show that the total number of law students beginning their Juris Doctor programs this fall declined a mere half a percentage point nationwide compared with 2022. The number of first-year students spiked in 2021 amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, only to plummet in 2022.

There were 37,886 first-year students in Juris Doctor programs across the country this fall, down slightly from 38,060 the previous year, according to the ABA. Among ABA-accredited schools, 105 saw full-time, first-year enrollment increase, while 91 saw it decline.

Law student diversity continued to climb, meanwhile, even while racial diversity in the overall U.S. legal industry lags far behind that of the general population. Among the new class, 40% are students of color, according to a Law School Admission Council analysis of the ABA data. That’s an increase from 39% in 2022, it found, marking the third straight year that law schools have collectively enrolled the most diverse class on record.

This year’s first-year JD class is the last to be admitted when most law schools could legally consider applicants' race. The U.S. Supreme Court in June banned affirmative action at colleges and universities, though a handful of states such as California already had such a ban in place at public institutions.

Because of the recent Supreme Court decision, “we must work even harder to advance law and justice by promoting access, equity, and fairness in the profession,” the Law School Admission Council wrote in its analysis.

Early data from the Council show that the total number of new law school applicants is up nearly 4% compared to this time in the admissions cycle last year. Non-white applicants now make up a slightly higher percentage of the national applicant pool than they did a year ago — 42% compared to 41% — indicating that the Supreme Court's ruling has not dissuaded racially diverse aspiring lawyers.

(Reporting by Karen Sloan)

