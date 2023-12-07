Final Interest Rate Decision of 2023 in Focus Next Week

The Federal Reserve's interest rate decision is due out next Wednesday, which, along with inflation data, will take up the bulk of investors' attention. On the earnings front, a handful of reports from the likes of Adobe (ADBE), Costco (COST), Darden Restaurants (DRI), and Oracle (ORCL) are on deck.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Dec. 11, starts the week off slow, with no economic data.

The consumer price index (CPI) and core CPI readings are due out on Tuesday, Dec. 12, along with the Federal budget balance

Wednesday, Dec. 13 features the producer price index (PPI) and core PPI, as well as the highly-anticipated interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

The usual jobless claims data is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 14, along with retail sales, imports and exports, business inventories, and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey.

The services purchasing managers' index (PMI) will highlight Friday, Dec. 15, while the New York State manufacturing survey and industrial production data are slated for release as well.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.