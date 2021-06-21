Final Exxon AGM tally lifts ex-MetLife chairman to board, seals activist win

June 21 (Reuters) - Official tallies released Monday for Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N's shareholder vote showed former MetLife Chairman Steven Kandarian taking the 12th seat, edging out the former Caterpillar chief who was originally named a director in preliminary results.

Douglas Oberhelman, the former Caterpillar chairman, was expected to rejoin the board based on preliminary results released June 2. Former IBM CEO Samuel Palmisano and former Malaysian state oil company chief Wan Zulkiflee also lost their seats, the final vote count showed.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams)

