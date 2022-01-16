Final Estimated Tax Payment For 2021 Is Due This Week

If you're required to make a fourth-quarter estimated tax payment for 2021 (e.g., you're self-employed or don't have taxes withheld from interest, dividends, or other sources of taxable income), you only have a few more days to send the proper amount to the IRS. Estimated taxes are paid in four equal installments — generally, one installment for each quarter of the year. The first payment for the 2021 tax year was due last April 15, the second payment was due on June 15, and the third was due September 15. The fourth and final estimated tax payment for 2021, which is for income earned from September 1 to December 31, is due on January 18, 2022.

Use Form 1040-ES to calculate and pay your estimated taxes. The various payment methods are described in the instructions for the form. If you owe at least $1,000 in tax for the year, you could be hit with a penalty if you don't pay enough estimated tax throughout the year.

Also, unless you live in a state with no income tax, you might owe state estimated taxes, too. Check with the state tax agency where you live for state estimate tax payment deadlines.

For more information on 2021 estimated tax payments, see When Are 2021 Estimated Tax Payments Due?

