Final decision on Atlantia's motorway concession still a long way off - Italy's PM

ROME, Jan 22 (Reuters) - A final decision on whether to revoke the motorway concessions of infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI is still a long way off, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Wednesday.

"It is clear that the procedure is not concluded but it is known that there have been serious non-compliance. A final decision is a long way in the future," Conte said in a radio interview with RTL 102.5

(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Andrew Heavens)

