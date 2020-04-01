Finablr taps Bhairav Trivedi as CEO while CFO resigns

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Payments group Finablr on Wednesday named Bhairav Trivedi as its chief executive officer, after his predecessor Promoth Manghat left when the company expressed doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Trivedi, who has had 25 years experience working in the financial services sector, joined Finablr on March 10, the company said. It added that its finance head, Rahul Pai, has also resigned. (https://reut.rs/2WZn6vZ)

