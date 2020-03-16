Finablr shares suspended following sharp falls

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Shares in payments group Finablr will be temporarily suspended, the British markets watchdog said on Monday, following a steep slide in the company's stock price due to uncertainty over founder BR Shetty's financial holdings.

Finablr last week launched an internal investigation into its financial situation and said it would take steps to address a liquidity squeeze.

