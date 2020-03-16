Finablr shares suspended following sharp falls

March 16 (Reuters) - Shares in payments group Finablr FINF.L will be temporarily suspended, the British markets watchdog said on Monday, following a steep slide in the company's stock price due to uncertainty over founder BR Shetty's financial holdings.

Finablr last week launched an internal investigation into its financial situation and said it would take steps to address a liquidity squeeze.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

