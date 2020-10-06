Finablr receives takeover bid from Prism Advance Solutions

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Finablr said on Tuesday technology and software solutions firm Prism Advance Solutions has made a takeover offer for the UK-listed payments group that includes restructuring and settlement of its debts, but gave no further details on the bid size.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

