Finablr raises going concern doubts, CEO leaves

March 16 (Reuters) - Payments group Finablr FINF.L on Monday raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern and said its chief executive would step down even as the company takes steps to address a liquidity squeeze.

Finablr said it estimated that $100 million in cheques may have been used as security for financing arrangements for the benefit of third parties.

Earlier in the day, shares in the company were temporarily suspended, following a steep slide in the company's stock price due to uncertainty over founder BR Shetty's financial holdings.

The owner of Travelex last week launched an internal investigation into its financial situation.

"(Constraints) now reached a point where they are having a material adverse impact on the Company's operations, including resulting in the Company no longer being able to provide certain payment processing services," Finablr said.

"Board is unable accurately to assess the financial position of the Company."

Finablr said Promoth Manghat would step down as CEO, adding that the board will immediately look for his replacement.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

