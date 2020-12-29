Finablr names new CEO ahead of takeover by Israeli-UAE consortium

Corrects syntax in paragraph 2

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Finablr Plc FINF.L said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Officer Bhairav Trivedi would step down from his role and be replaced by Robert Miller, just weeks after the payments firm agreed to be bought by an Israeli-United Arab Emirates consortium.

Miller will replace Trivedi, who was in the position since April, on Jan. 1, the company said. Miller, who joined Finablr in 2019 from Deloitte, is currently the group's human resources director, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Finablr is selling its entire business and operations to an Israeli-United Arab Emirates consortium for a nominal $1 after running into financial difficulties.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.