Finablr founder Shetty resigns, UK suspends units' registrations

Updates on suspension of units' business registrations

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Payments group Finablr FINF.L said on Monday its founder, Indian billionaire BR Shetty, stepped down as co-chairman, and British tax authorities suspended business registration of two of the company's subsidiaries.

The company said it received a notice from UK's tax and customs authority, HM Revenue & Customs, on suspended business registration of its UAE Exchange UK Ltd and Xpress Money Services Ltd.

"The company intends to work with HMRC to attempt to restore the registrations," the UK-headquartered firm said.

Finablr, which warned of potential insolvency in March, last month brought in law firm Skadden to investigate any historic potential misconduct and misappropriation of the company's assets.

Some of the companies backed by Shetty, who owns a controlling stake in Finablr, have come under severe financial strain after it emerged earlier this year they had undisclosed debt and alleged fraudulent transactions had taken place.

In April Shetty-founded NMC Health, UAE's biggest private hospital group, went into administration.

Shetty has said in the past a probe conducted by his own advisers indicated alleged fraud had taken place at NMC Health and Finablr.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Shanima A in Bengaluru and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.