Finablr founder Shetty resigns as co-chair of payments firm

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Payments group Finablr FINF.L said on Monday that its founder, Indian billionaire BR Shetty, had stepped down as co-chairman and director of the company with immediate effect.

The news comes about a month after the company brought in law firm Skadden to investigate any historic potential misconduct within the group and any misappropriation of assets of Finablr. It had previously warned of potential insolvency.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

