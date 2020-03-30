Finablr auditor Ernst & Young steps down

March 30 (Reuters) - Finablr FINF.L said on Monday Ernst & Young LLP has resigned as its auditor after the company could not accommodate some of the changes requested by it on time, which included changes to the composition of the payments group's board. (https://reut.rs/2xyEJb8)

EY did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

