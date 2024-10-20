News & Insights

Stocks

Fin Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting

October 20, 2024 — 10:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fin Resources Limited (AU:FIN) has released an update.

Fin Resources Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 29, 2024, at its West Perth location. Shareholders can participate in person or appoint a proxy, and are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time to facilitate preparation. The meeting details and proxy forms are available online on the company’s website and ASX announcements page.

For further insights into AU:FIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.