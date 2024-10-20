Fin Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting

Fin Resources Limited (AU:FIN) has released an update.

Fin Resources Limited has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for November 29, 2024, at its West Perth location. Shareholders can participate in person or appoint a proxy, and are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time to facilitate preparation. The meeting details and proxy forms are available online on the company’s website and ASX announcements page.

