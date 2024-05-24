News & Insights

Filtronic Shareholding Shifts Below Key Threshold

Filtronic (GB:FTC) has released an update.

Filtronic PLC, a company specializing in aerospace, defence, space, and telecoms infrastructure, reported that shareholder Mr. John Rockliff’s stake has decreased to 2.73%, falling below the 3% threshold that mandates the disclosure of significant holdings. This change in shareholding composition could be of interest to current and potential investors.

