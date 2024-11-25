Filtronic Sees Shift in Major Shareholdings

Filtronic (GB:FTC) has released an update.

Filtronic PLC has reported a change in its major shareholdings, as Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., based in Vancouver, Canada, has adjusted its voting rights from 12.7892% to 11.6270%. This shift highlights ongoing movements within the company’s shareholder base, potentially influencing its stock performance.

