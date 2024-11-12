Filtronic Expands with New Centre at Cambridge Park

Filtronic (GB:FTC) has released an update.

Filtronic plc, a prominent designer and manufacturer in the aerospace, defence, and telecoms sectors, is expanding its capabilities by opening a new engineering design centre at Cambridge Science Park. This strategic move aims to harness the dynamic technology environment of the park to boost Filtronic’s innovation in high-frequency communications, supporting its growth and collaboration in the Space and Defence markets. With access to a network of key industry players and skilled RF engineering talent, Filtronic is set to enhance its technical capabilities and client support.

For further insights into GB:FTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.