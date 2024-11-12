News & Insights

Filtronic Expands with New Centre at Cambridge Park

November 12, 2024 — 02:39 am EST

Filtronic (GB:FTC) has released an update.

Filtronic plc, a prominent designer and manufacturer in the aerospace, defence, and telecoms sectors, is expanding its capabilities by opening a new engineering design centre at Cambridge Science Park. This strategic move aims to harness the dynamic technology environment of the park to boost Filtronic’s innovation in high-frequency communications, supporting its growth and collaboration in the Space and Defence markets. With access to a network of key industry players and skilled RF engineering talent, Filtronic is set to enhance its technical capabilities and client support.

