Filtration Stock Up 51% in a Year, but One Investor Dumped a $12.7 Million Position

Key Points

Bayberry Capital Partners sold 282,500 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $12.74 million as a result.

The fund now holds zero shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Bayberry Capital Partners fully exited its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU), selling 282,500 shares previously worth $12.74 million during the fourth quarter, according to a February 17, 2026 SEC filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Bayberry Capital Partners sold its entire holding of 282,500 shares in Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU). The fund’s quarter-end position in the company fell by $12.74 million as a result.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:LION: $29.76 million (9.57% of AUM) NASDAQ:CHDN: $23.03 million (7.41% of AUM) NYSE:WCC: $21.55 million (6.93% of AUM) NYSE:PRMB: $19.63 million (6.32% of AUM) NYSE:SXT: $19.47 million (6.26% of AUM)

As of Thursday, shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies were priced at $56.72, up 51% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 21% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.76 billion Net Income (TTM) $207.40 million Dividend Yield 0.4% Price (as of Thursday) $56.72

Company snapshot

Atmus Filtration Technologies provides filtration products including fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, primarily under the Fleetguard brand.

The firm generates revenue through the design, manufacture, and sale of filtration solutions for commercial vehicles and industrial applications across global markets.

It serves original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users in sectors such as transportation, agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. is a leading designer and manufacturer of filtration products with a global footprint and a diversified customer base. The company leverages its Fleetguard brand and technical expertise to address the filtration needs of commercial and industrial vehicle operators worldwide. Its scale, broad product portfolio, and established OEM relationships provide a competitive advantage in the industrial filtration market.

What this transaction means for investors

Bayberry’s decision to walk away from Atmus comes even as the underlying filtration business continues to post steady operational results.



Atmus closed 2025 with solid fundamentals. Full-year sales reached $1.76 billion, up from $1.67 billion in 2024, while net income climbed to $207 million and adjusted EBITDA hit $354 million, reflecting margins around 20%. The company also generated $158 million in adjusted free cash flow and returned $78 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends during the year.



The business itself remains tied to durable industrial demand. Its Fleetguard filtration products serve heavy-duty equipment across transportation, construction, agriculture, and power generation markets. These segments rarely produce explosive growth, but they often generate consistent cash flows and strong replacement demand over time.



Seen in that context, the exit appears less like a call on the company’s fundamentals and more like a portfolio decision. The fund’s largest holdings remain concentrated in companies such as Lionsgate Studios, Churchill Downs, and WESCO International, which together account for roughly a quarter of assets. In other words, Atmus’ story doesn’t seem broken. Shares are, in fact, up 9% this year, outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 2% loss in the same period.

