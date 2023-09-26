Film studio supplier Videndum's shares slump as Hollywood strikes weigh

Adds details on Hollywood strikes in paragraphs 3-4; updates share movement

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Shares in UK's Videndum VIDV.L slumped 30% on Tuesday, after the film set supplier forecast a weak second half of the year due to significant impact from the Hollywood writers and actors strikes.

The company, which makes everything from camera support and monitors to LED lighting and backgrounds for film and video production companies, also posted a 53% drop in adjusted operating profit to 15.2 million pounds ($18.50 million) for the six months to June.

Hollywood earlier this year experienced its first dual work stoppage of writers and actors in 63 years, halting productions across the industry and costing the California economy billions of dollars.

The Writers' Guild of America (WGA) members walked off the job on May 2 after negotiations reached an impasse, and were later joined by members of the Screen Actors Guild.

On Sunday, writers reached a tentative deal to end their nearly five-month strike, sending Videndum's shares up as much as 19.7% on Monday, but the company said it was not clear when productions would restart.

"We are not yet seeing recovery in the consumer or ICC (independent content creators) segments, and retailers are increasingly concerned about interest rates and working capital, and we are therefore still seeing some destocking. This is resulting in worse-than-expected trading conditions," the company said in a statement.

Separately, Videndum said Chairman Ian McHoul will not seek re-election.

The company's London-listed shares were down to a 13-1/2-year low of 380.5 pence by 0830 GMT.

($1 = 0.8216 pounds)

