Film academy condemns Will Smith slap, starts review of Oscars incident

LOS ANGELES, March 28 (Reuters) - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that hands out the Oscars, said in a statement on Monday that it condemned Will Smith's slap of presenter Chris Rock at Sunday night's ceremony and had started a formal review of the incident.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.