Cryptocurrencies

Filecoin Surges 42%, Replaces Litecoin as 9th Largest Digital Asset

Contributor
Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
Published

Decentralized storage network Filecoin’s FIL token has entered the list of top 10 coins thanks to increased institutional demand.

  • FIL is trading near $217 at press time with a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, having printed a record high of $220 early Thursday, as per data source Coingecko.
  • The cryptocurrency has surged by 42% in the past 24 hours and 150% in seven days, replacing litecoin (LTC) as the ninth-largest digital asset by market capitalization.
  • Inflows into the Grayscale Investments’ Filecoin Trust picked up the pace on Thursday, lifting the cryptocurrency higher.
  • The trust has raked in 45,500 FIL tokens since the launch on March 17, of which 29,550 were added today, data provided by bybt.com shows.
  • The world’s largest digital asset manager has become the preferred avenue for institutional investors to gain exposure to cryptocurrencies, starting with its early bitcoin trust. It is owned by Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.
  • On March 17 Grayscale also launched trusts dedicated to basic attention token, chainlink, decentraland and livepeer, expanding its existing product suite.
  • Bitwise, the cryptocurrency asset manager, tweeted Thursday that Filecoin entered its Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index as of the March 31 monthly index reconstitution.

Also read: LINK, MANA Token Prices Spike as Grayscale Unveils New Trusts

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular