News & Insights

Stocks

Filament Health Expands IP Portfolio Amid Q3 Growth

November 18, 2024 — 02:34 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Filament Health Corp. (TSE:FH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Filament Health Corp. has announced a robust expansion of its intellectual property portfolio with 20 new patents in the US, Canada, and Australia, reinforcing its position in the psychedelic drug market. Despite operational cash outflows, the company remains optimistic about its financial prospects with total revenues reaching $426,661 in the third quarter of 2024.

For further insights into TSE:FH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.