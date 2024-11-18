Filament Health Expands IP Portfolio Amid Q3 Growth

Filament Health Corp. (TSE:FH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Filament Health Corp. has announced a robust expansion of its intellectual property portfolio with 20 new patents in the US, Canada, and Australia, reinforcing its position in the psychedelic drug market. Despite operational cash outflows, the company remains optimistic about its financial prospects with total revenues reaching $426,661 in the third quarter of 2024.

For further insights into TSE:FH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.