FILA Indian Unit DOMS to start IPO from Dec 13

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Italian stationery maker FILA FILA.MI said on Monday its Indian unit DOMS Industries had filed an IPO prospectus with the registrar of companies of Gujarat, India, and the offer will be open from Dec. 13 until Dec. 15.

Milan-listed FILA, which holds a 51% stake in the company, is selling shares worth ₹8 billion ($95.91 million).

After the offer period closes, DOMS shares are expected to start trading by Dec. 31, FILA said.

($1 = 83.4147 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Romolo Tosiani, editing by Gavin Jones)

