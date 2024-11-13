F.I.L.A. Announces Upcoming Shareholders’ Meeting

F.I.L.A. Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. (IT:FILA) has released an update.

F.I.L.A. Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A. has announced the availability of documentation for its upcoming extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on December 16, 2024. The company, known for its innovative growth and strategic acquisitions, has been a significant player in the market since its listing on the Milan Stock Exchange in 2015. With a substantial global presence and a commitment to creativity, F.I.L.A. continues to be a leader in the artistic and educational sectors.

