FIL Updates Holdings in Noah Holdings (NOAH)

Fintel reports that FIL has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.47MM shares of Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH). This represents 7.679% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 10, 2022 they reported 2.18MM shares and 10.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.28% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Noah Holdings is $22.33. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $32.84. The average price target represents an increase of 8.28% from its latest reported closing price of $20.62.

The projected annual revenue for Noah Holdings is $542MM, a decrease of 84.42%. The projected annual EPS is $2.78, a decrease of 83.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Noah Holdings. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 26.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOAH is 0.23%, an increase of 0.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 28,314K shares. The put/call ratio of NOAH is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Yiheng Capital Management holds 6,720K shares representing 10.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,691K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOAH by 29.19% over the last quarter.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 3,300K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tiger Pacific Capital holds 3,120K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Platinum Investment Management holds 2,466K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127K shares, representing an increase of 13.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOAH by 16.41% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 807K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOAH by 29.68% over the last quarter.

Noah Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Noah Holdings Limited is a leading wealth and asset management service provider in China with a focus on high net worth individuals. In the first nine months of 2020, Noah distributed RMB73.4 billion (US$10.8 billion) of financial products. Through Gopher Asset Management, Noah had assets under management of RMB155.7 billion (US$22.9 billion) as of September 30, 2020.

