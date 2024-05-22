News & Insights

FIL Limited Ups Stake in Spire Healthcare

May 22, 2024 — 11:48 am EDT

Spire Healthcare (GB:SPI) has released an update.

In a significant financial move, Spire Healthcare Group PLC has been notified of a major stake acquisition by FIL Limited, with the investment firm crossing the threshold to own 10.02% of the company’s voting rights as of May 21, 2024. The transaction has notably increased FIL Limited’s previous shareholding from 5.49%, signaling a potential strategic interest in Spire Healthcare’s operations and future.

TipRanks
