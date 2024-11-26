FIL Limited Reduces Stake in SiteMinder Limited

SiteMinder Limited (AU:SDR) has released an update.

FIL Limited has reduced its stake in SiteMinder Limited, lowering its voting power from 6.89% to 5.87%. This change reflects a series of stock transactions carried out by FIL between April and November 2024. Investors may find these shifts noteworthy as they could influence SiteMinder’s stock dynamics.

