FIL Limited Reduces Stake in Iperionx Limited

FIL Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in Iperionx Limited, reducing its voting power to 4.97% as of October 30, 2024. This change reflects a shift in investment strategy or portfolio adjustments by FIL Limited. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the market perception of Iperionx’s stock.

