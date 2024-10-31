News & Insights

FIL Limited Reduces Stake in Iperionx Limited

October 31, 2024 — 11:57 pm EDT

Iperionx Limited (AU:IPX) has released an update.

FIL Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in Iperionx Limited, reducing its voting power to 4.97% as of October 30, 2024. This change reflects a shift in investment strategy or portfolio adjustments by FIL Limited. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the market perception of Iperionx’s stock.

