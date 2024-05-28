FIL Limited Modifies Stake in Adherium Ltd.

Adherium Ltd. (AU:ADR) has released an update.

FIL Limited, a substantial holder in Adherium Ltd., has reported a change in its interests, with voting power decreasing from 9.96% to 5.34%. This shift occurred due to various transactions, including share purchases and sales, as well as a share consolidation event. The latest update on this development was officially signed off by Martin Cheng, Regulatory Reporting Senior Manager for FIL Limited.

For further insights into AU:ADR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.