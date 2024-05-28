News & Insights

FIL Limited Modifies Stake in Adherium Ltd.

May 28, 2024 — 10:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Adherium Ltd. (AU:ADR) has released an update.

FIL Limited, a substantial holder in Adherium Ltd., has reported a change in its interests, with voting power decreasing from 9.96% to 5.34%. This shift occurred due to various transactions, including share purchases and sales, as well as a share consolidation event. The latest update on this development was officially signed off by Martin Cheng, Regulatory Reporting Senior Manager for FIL Limited.

