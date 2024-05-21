FIL Limited Exits Nine Entertainment Stake

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (AU:NEC) has released an update.

FIL Limited, an investment entity, has ceased to be a substantial holder in Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited as of May 17, 2024, after selling several tranches of common stock on that date. The sell-off involved significant quantities of shares, with individual transactions ranging from 248 to 219,132 shares at a price of 1.5461 AUD each. This follows their last notification of substantial holding to the company a month prior, on April 19, 2024.

For further insights into AU:NEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.