FIL Limited Acquires Significant Stake in Britvic

Investment management firm FIL Limited has acquired a 5.72% stake in Britvic PLC, a UK-based company, signaling a significant move in the beverage sector. This acquisition, notified on November 8, 2024, marks an important shift in the ownership landscape of Britvic, which could influence the company’s strategic direction.

