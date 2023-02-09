FIL Increases Position in Zepp Health (ZEPP)

Fintel reports that FIL has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.08MM shares of Zepp Health Corporation (ZEPP). This represents 9.926% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.50MM shares and 6.32% of the company, an increase in shares of 53.86% and an increase in total ownership of 3.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.00% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zepp Health is $2.41. The forecasts range from a low of $1.33 to a high of $3.57. The average price target represents an increase of 18.00% from its latest reported closing price of $2.04.

The projected annual revenue for Zepp Health is $4,824MM, an increase of 1.93%. The projected annual EPS is $0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zepp Health. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 25.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZEPP is 0.00%, a decrease of 44.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.49% to 12,098K shares. The put/call ratio of ZEPP is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,134K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,667K shares, representing a decrease of 10.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEPP by 7.56% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 2,439K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 359K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 163K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares, representing a decrease of 36.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEPP by 58.91% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 102K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZEPP by 15.08% over the last quarter.

Zepp Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zepp Health's mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, the company has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health products for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, the company shipped 36.6 million units of smart watches and fitness bands, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi, comprising 23% of global category shipments. The company is headquartered in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Huami-USA, based in Cupertino, Calif.

