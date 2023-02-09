FIL Increases Position in Immutep (IMMP)

Fintel reports that FIL has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 68.08MM shares of Immutep Limited (IMMP). This represents 7.742% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 65.16MM shares and 7.63% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.48% and an increase in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 342.33% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immutep is $8.01. The forecasts range from a low of $4.13 to a high of $14.31. The average price target represents an increase of 342.33% from its latest reported closing price of $1.81.

The projected annual revenue for Immutep is $6MM, an increase of 26.25%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immutep. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMMP is 0.04%, an increase of 5.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.59% to 5,426K shares. The put/call ratio of IMMP is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Oracle Investment Management holds 1,557K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,068K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMP by 29.88% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,000K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 521K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527K shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMP by 22.75% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 145K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMMP by 17.70% over the last quarter.

Immutep Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders.

