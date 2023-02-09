FIL Increases Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

Fintel reports that FIL has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.55MM shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI). This represents 8.956% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.45MM shares and 7.26% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.79% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.27% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hollysys Automation Technologies is $20.40. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.27% from its latest reported closing price of $18.17.

The projected annual EPS is $2.66, an increase of 79.86%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hollysys Automation Technologies. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 5.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOLI is 0.39%, an increase of 14.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 43,455K shares. The put/call ratio of HOLI is 12.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Davis Selected Advisers holds 5,639K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,149K shares, representing a decrease of 9.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLI by 17.44% over the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 3,964K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,545K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M&g Investment Management holds 2,259K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares, representing a decrease of 25.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLI by 35.79% over the last quarter.

Oasis Management Co holds 2,163K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares, representing an increase of 28.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLI by 55.13% over the last quarter.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Declares $0.32 Dividend

On March 10, 2022 the company declared a regular annual dividend of $0.32 per share. Shareholders of record as of April 1, 2022 received the payment on April 25, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $18.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.32%, the lowest has been 0.43%, and the highest has been 2.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hollysys is a leading automation control system solutions provider in China, with overseas operations in eight other countries and regions throughout Asia. Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry know-how, Hollysys empowers its customers with enhanced operational safety, reliability, efficiency, and intelligence which are critical to their businesses. Hollysys derives its revenues mainly from providing integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transportation. In industrial automation, Hollysys delivers the full spectrum of automation hardware, software, and services spanning field devices, control systems, enterprise manufacturing management and cloud-based applications. In rail transportation, Hollysys provides advanced signaling control and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems for high-speed rail and urban rail (including subways). Founded in 1993, with technical expertise and innovation, Hollysys has grown from a research team specializing in automation control in the power industry into a group providing integrated automation control system solutions for customers in diverse industry verticals. Hollysys had cumulatively carried out more than 30,000 projects for approximately 17,000 customers in various sectors including power, petrochemical, high-speed rail, and urban rail, in which Hollysys has established leading market positions.

