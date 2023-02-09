FIL Increases Position in CGI Group (GIB)

Fintel reports that FIL has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.20MM shares of CGI Group Inc. (GIB). This represents 5.298% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2020 they reported 8.66MM shares and 3.61% of the company, an increase in shares of 29.38% and an increase in total ownership of 1.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.12% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for CGI Group is $103.85. The forecasts range from a low of $82.14 to a high of $114.38. The average price target represents an increase of 13.12% from its latest reported closing price of $91.81.

The projected annual revenue for CGI Group is $14,014MM. The projected annual EPS is $6.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 695 funds or institutions reporting positions in CGI Group. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIB is 0.38%, a decrease of 4.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 179,538K shares. The put/call ratio of GIB is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 22,293K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,232K shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 3.46% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 19,803K shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,558K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 9.35% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,864K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,782K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 16.57% over the last quarter.

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 8,473K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,896K shares, representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 6.97% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 8,139K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,301K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIB by 8.47% over the last quarter.

CGI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2020 reported revenue of C$12.16 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).

