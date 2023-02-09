FIL Cuts Stake in Docebo (DCBO)

Fintel reports that FIL has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.98MM shares of Docebo Inc (DCBO). This represents 6.006% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.10MM shares and 6.42% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.06% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.41% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.07% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Docebo is $53.90. The forecasts range from a low of $40.82 to a high of $70.58. The average price target represents an increase of 28.07% from its latest reported closing price of $42.09.

The projected annual revenue for Docebo is $145MM, an increase of 8.72%. The projected annual EPS is $0.16, an increase of 28.77%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Docebo. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 9.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCBO is 0.65%, an increase of 22.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.02% to 13,031K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cat Rock Capital Management holds 4,874K shares representing 14.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,825K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCBO by 0.48% over the last quarter.

SQN Investors holds 621K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 801K shares, representing a decrease of 28.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCBO by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 549K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 549K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 520K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares, representing a decrease of 42.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCBO by 77.36% over the last quarter.

