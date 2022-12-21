Fiji's military to help maintain social order after unclear election results

Updates with more details

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Fiji's military will assist police in maintaining "security and stability", the Pacific island's police commissioner said in a social media post on Thursday - a move that comes after last week's election delivered a hung parliament.

Fiji is waiting for its president to recall parliament so lawmakers can vote for a new prime minister after a national election last week showed no party received a clear majority.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama's Fiji First has not conceded defeat, while a coalition of three parties say they have a combined majority and have agreed on People's Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka as prime minister.

Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho said he met on Thursday with Bainimara​ma​, Minister for Defence and Policing Inia Seruiratu and the military commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai and they came to an agreement for military personnel "to assist Police with the maintenance of law and order, amidst growing concerns of racial tension".

​"While the Army and Navy personnel have been called in to assist, Police will continue to lead the overall security operations," he said in a statement.

Fiji's President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has until January 2 to summon parliament, media outlet Fiji Village reported, citing a letter sent by Katonivere to the coalition partners. The prime minister must be voted in by more than 50% of lawmakers on the parliament floor.

Opposition parties have disputed reports by police that businesses or homes of Fiji's large ethnic Indian population had been stoned in the wake of the election, and have called for evidence of this.

COUP HISTORY

The Pacific island nation, with a population of 900,000, had a history of military coups before constitutional reform in 2013 to remove a race-based voting system that favoured indigenous Fijians over ethnic Indians.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA), a power-broker holding three seats in the hung parliament, supports policies favouring indigenous Fijians, and on Tuesday signed a coalition agreement with Rabuka's People's Alliance and the National Federation Party.

However SODELPA's board must meet again, after the validity of the decision to back the coalition was challenged by the party's general secretary and Fiji's Supervisor of Elections.

At a media conference earlier on Thursday, National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad said Fiji First's secretary general Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who was the Attorney General in Bainimarama's government, was "trying to create fear in the minds of people" and should accept the election result.

"He is not accepting they lost this election, people voted for change," Prasad said.

