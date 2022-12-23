Fiji’s king maker party SODELPA votes to support opposition coalition

December 23, 2022 — 12:48 am EST

Written by Kirsty Needham and Lucy Craymer for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Fiji's Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) said on Friday that it would form a coalition with two other parties, a move that will dislodge current Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

"We believe we have agreed on a way forward that benefits this country," party leader Viliame Gavoka said in a news conference after an internal party vote.

The Pacific island nation's military was called in on Thursday to help police maintain law and order.

