Fiji’s king maker party SODELPA votes to support opposition coalition

SYDNEY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Fiji's Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) said on Friday that it would form a coalition with two other parties, a move that will dislodge current Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

"We believe we have agreed on a way forward that benefits this country," party leader Viliame Gavoka said in a news conference after an internal party vote.

The Pacific island nation's military was called in on Thursday to help police maintain law and order.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham and Lucy Craymer; writing by Praveen Menon; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

