Fiji Kava New Director Brings Significant Securities Interest

November 07, 2024 — 11:30 pm EST

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.

Fiji Kava Limited has announced the appointment of John Homewood as a director, with significant interests in securities through his connection with Ace Property Holdings Pty Ltd. This includes 100 million FPOS shares, 37,138,890 CCOOA options, and 1,925,000 unlisted options. Investors might find these developments noteworthy as they reflect potential influences on the company’s strategic direction.

